Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, LGHL stock has gone down by -34.46%, with a monthly decline of -1.76% and a quarterly plunge of -68.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.13% for Lion Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.80% for LGHL stock, with a simple moving average of -86.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LGHL is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On July 03, 2023, LGHL’s average trading volume was 3.60M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 0.10, but the company has seen a -34.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGHL Trading at -29.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.98%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -34.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1066. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -86.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.