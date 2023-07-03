Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) by analysts is $9.84, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for KOS is 443.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of KOS was 5.09M shares.

KOS) stock’s latest price update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS)’s stock price has soared by 3.81 in relation to previous closing price of 5.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KOS’s Market Performance

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has experienced a 9.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month, and a -18.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for KOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for KOS’s stock, with a -9.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with Peel Hunt repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Add.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to Peel Hunt is $8.94 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

KOS Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd. saw -5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from GOODWIN DEANNA L, who sale 112,000 shares at the price of $6.69 back on Jun 09. After this action, GOODWIN DEANNA L now owns 99,532 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd., valued at $749,280 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd., sale 8,000 shares at $6.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 68,870 shares at $54,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.