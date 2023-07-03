Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 27.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JUPW is also noteworthy at 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JUPW is $3.30, The public float for JUPW is 15.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of JUPW on July 03, 2023 was 159.25K shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

JUPW stock saw an increase of 27.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.94% and a quarterly increase of -4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.23% for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.42% for JUPW’s stock, with a -37.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUPW Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3423. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw -45.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.