Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, JOBY stock has gone up by 62.34%, with a monthly gain of 82.56% and a quarterly surge of 149.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.24% for JOBY’s stock, with a 125.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JOBY is also noteworthy at 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $7.80, which is -$2.56 below than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 360.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.49% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on July 03, 2023 was 6.74M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.81 in relation to its previous close of 9.98. However, the company has experienced a 62.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 83.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.36%, as shares surge +79.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +62.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 206.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Simi Bonny W, who sale 77,856 shares at the price of $11.26 back on Jun 29. After this action, Simi Bonny W now owns 113,246 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $876,659 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 10,821 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 150,258 shares at $97,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.