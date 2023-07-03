JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) by analysts is $8.43, which is -$0.44 below the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 321.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of JBLU was 10.23M shares.

JBLU) stock’s latest price update

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.14 in comparison to its previous close of 8.76, however, the company has experienced a 11.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/27/23 that Airline Stocks Take Off

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU’s stock has risen by 11.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.72% and a quarterly rise of 24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.91% for JBLU’s stock, with a 18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

JBLU Trading at 21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 36.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.