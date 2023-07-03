Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISPR is 13.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On July 03, 2023, ISPR’s average trading volume was 73.75K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ISPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) has dropped by -7.88 compared to previous close of 9.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ISPR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for ISPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.79% for ISPR’s stock, with a 12.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPR Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.59%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPR rose by +30.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Ispire Technology Inc. saw 20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12 for the present operating margin

+15.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ispire Technology Inc. stands at -2.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.