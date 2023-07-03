iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has gone up by 18.98% for the week, with a 26.36% rise in the past month and a 28.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.98% for ICAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.11% for ICAD’s stock, with a -9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iCAD Inc. (ICAD) by analysts is $4.25, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for ICAD is 23.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ICAD was 332.34K shares.

ICAD) stock’s latest price update

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICAD Trading at 22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +30.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD rose by +18.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3115. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw -10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Brown Dana R, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Mar 31. After this action, Brown Dana R now owns 40,000 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $52,000 using the latest closing price.

Go Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of iCAD Inc., sale 38,960 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Go Jonathan is holding 188,725 shares at $106,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.85 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD Inc. stands at -48.87. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, iCAD Inc. (ICAD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.