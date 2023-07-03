HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 1.88M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has dropped by -13.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -25.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.81% decline in the past month and a -68.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.16% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.06% for HUBC’s stock, with a -95.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -23.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5387. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.