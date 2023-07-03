HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Home  »  Business   »  HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: Wha...

and a 36-month beta value of -1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 1.88M shares.

HUBC stock's latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has dropped by -13.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -25.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.81% decline in the past month and a -68.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.16% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.06% for HUBC’s stock, with a -95.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -28.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -23.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5387. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -97.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

