The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a -19.74% decrease in the past week, with a -10.57% drop in the past month, and a -50.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.72% for GROM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.26% for GROM’s stock, with a -90.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GROM is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GROM is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of GROM on July 03, 2023 was 572.80K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has decreased by -7.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GROM Trading at -27.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3911. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -79.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.