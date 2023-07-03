Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a 16.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) by analysts is $5.85, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 230.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.21% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GEVO was 6.16M shares.

GEVO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has seen a 16.03% increase in the past week, with a 10.95% rise in the past month, and a -1.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.74% for GEVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for GEVO’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

GEVO Trading at 17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4744. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Bowron Kimberly T, who sale 3,803 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Jun 09. After this action, Bowron Kimberly T now owns 187,350 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $5,933 using the latest closing price.

Marsh Andrew, the Director of Gevo Inc., sale 13,950 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Marsh Andrew is holding 290,419 shares at $21,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc. stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc. (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.