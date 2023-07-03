Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GNPX is also noteworthy at -0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNPX is $3.00, which is $4.55 above than the current price. The public float for GNPX is 47.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume of GNPX on July 03, 2023 was 578.63K shares.

GNPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has seen a 28.41% increase in the past week, with a 10.15% rise in the past month, and a 5.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for GNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.65% for GNPX’s stock, with a -18.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNPX stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for GNPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNPX in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

GNPX Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNPX rose by +28.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8580. In addition, Genprex Inc. saw -34.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNPX starting from VACZY CATHERINE M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 21. After this action, VACZY CATHERINE M now owns 265,000 shares of Genprex Inc., valued at $21,478 using the latest closing price.

Varner John Rodney, the Chairman, President and CEO of Genprex Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Varner John Rodney is holding 20,800 shares at $20,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNPX

Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -96.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.