Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is above average at 47.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is $79.94, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 944.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YMM on July 03, 2023 was 5.30M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.66 in comparison to its previous close of 6.22, however, the company has experienced a 1.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

YMM’s Market Performance

YMM’s stock has risen by 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.49% and a quarterly drop of -14.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for YMM’s stock, with a -7.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YMM Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -18.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.