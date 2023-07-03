Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 26.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 30.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) is above average at 16.73x. The 36-month beta value for FRD is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRD is 6.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of FRD on July 03, 2023 was 9.19K shares.

FRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) has seen a 30.42% increase in the past week, with a 30.98% rise in the past month, and a 9.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for FRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.87% for FRD’s stock, with a 24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRD Trading at 22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +31.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRD rose by +30.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Friedman Industries Incorporated saw 28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRD starting from Reichenthal Max Alan, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, Reichenthal Max Alan now owns 20,120 shares of Friedman Industries Incorporated, valued at $2,502 using the latest closing price.

Reichenthal Max Alan, the Director of Friedman Industries Incorporated, purchase 1,455 shares at $8.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Reichenthal Max Alan is holding 19,820 shares at $12,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Friedman Industries Incorporated stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 67.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.31. Equity return is now at value 25.90, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.