FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has surged by 2.97 when compared to previous closing price of 9.08, but the company has seen a 33.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.74.

The public float for FREY is 113.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on July 03, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

The stock of FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a 33.19% increase in the past week, with a 29.50% rise in the past month, and a 4.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for FREY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.74% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at 27.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +33.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, FREYR Battery saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.