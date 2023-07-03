Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has increased by 76.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 66.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VINE is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VINE is 6.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on July 03, 2023 was 131.01K shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE stock saw a decrease of 66.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.16% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.74% for VINE stock, with a simple moving average of -61.63% for the last 200 days.

VINE Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +74.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3672. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -59.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on May 08. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 1,018,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $1,040 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 100 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 1,020,093 shares at $53 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.