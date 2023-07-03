Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTNT is $75.76, which is $0.51 above the current price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTNT on July 03, 2023 was 5.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 75.59. However, the company has seen a 4.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has experienced a 4.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.01% rise in the past month, and a 11.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for FTNT’s stock, with a 27.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.65. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 51.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $71.15 back on Jun 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $535,738 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 24,710 shares at $68.18 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,572 shares at $1,684,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -297.90, with 16.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.