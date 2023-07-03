First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) has increased by 2.48 when compared to last closing price of 5.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.04.

The public float for AG is 271.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on July 03, 2023 was 4.98M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stock saw a decrease of 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for AG’s stock, with a -22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.