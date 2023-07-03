First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FHN is $13.33, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for FHN on July 03, 2023 was 12.59M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FHN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has dropped by -0.18 compared to previous close of 11.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FHN’s Market Performance

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.31% rise in the past month, and a -35.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for FHN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for FHN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

FHN Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -54.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.