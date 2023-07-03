Examining the Volatility of Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) Stock

The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has gone up by 4.76% for the week, with a 1.38% rise in the past month and a -6.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for LYG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for LYG’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Right Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYG is $3.08, which is $0.83 above the current price. The public float for LYG is 16.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYG on July 03, 2023 was 10.32M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has soared by 3.29 in relation to previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYG Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.