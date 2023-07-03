Examining the Volatility of KeyCorp’s (KEY) Stock

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has seen a -1.18% decrease in the past week, with a -1.07% drop in the past month, and a -25.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.61% for KEY’s stock, with a -39.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for KEY is 931.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on July 03, 2023 was 23.03M shares.

The stock price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has plunged by -0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 9.33, but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $11 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, KeyCorp saw -46.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Brady Amy G., who sale 12,627 shares at the price of $9.92 back on May 26. After this action, Brady Amy G. now owns 94,106 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $125,260 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,388 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 106,733 shares at $125,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KeyCorp (KEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.