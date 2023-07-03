Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tidewater Inc.’s (TDW) Stock

In the past week, TDW stock has gone up by 18.66%, with a monthly gain of 23.72% and a quarterly surge of 24.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.78% for TDW’s stock, with a 44.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDW is $60.33, which is $4.89 above the current price. The public float for TDW is 49.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on July 03, 2023 was 649.38K shares.

TDW stock's latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.13 in comparison to its previous close of 50.34, however, the company has experienced a 18.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at 21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +16.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +18.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.47. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 50.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,063,645 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,070,345 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 21,488 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,036,296 shares at $637,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.27. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.