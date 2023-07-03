Evaluating the Ups and Downs of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s (SMX) Stock

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has seen a -14.82% decrease in the past week, with a -85.37% drop in the past month, and a -84.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.28% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -74.96% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMX is also noteworthy at -1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 31.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on July 03, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) has surged by 13.84 when compared to previous closing price of 0.13, but the company has seen a -14.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX Trading at -83.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -86.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -18.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5342. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -98.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In summary, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.