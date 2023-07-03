Evaluating the Impact of -9.84 Increase on Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) Stock

The stock of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has gone down by -10.71% for the week, with a -11.29% drop in the past month and a -3.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.56% for SRZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.62% for SRZN’s stock, with a -47.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRZN is -0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) is $2.25, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for SRZN is 27.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On July 03, 2023, SRZN’s average trading volume was 85.69K shares.

SRZN) stock’s latest price update

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRZN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRZN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2021.

SRZN Trading at -11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRZN fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6348. In addition, Surrozen Inc. saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.71 for the present operating margin

+73.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surrozen Inc. stands at -288.03. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -47.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.