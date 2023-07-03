Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 4.13% gain in the past month, and a -23.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for ETSY’s stock, with a -22.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $113.90, which is $31.6 above the current market price. The public float for ETSY is 122.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on July 03, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.91 in relation to its previous close of 84.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/16/23 that Capital One Is One Of The Top S&P 500 Gainers. Etsy Is Falling the Most.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $108 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

ETSY Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.88. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $95.33 back on Jun 21. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 14,674 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $1,987,560 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Josh, the President & CEO of Etsy Inc., sale 10,425 shares at $89.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Silverman Josh is holding 14,674 shares at $930,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Equity return is now at value 253.80, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.