Enovix Corporation (ENVX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is $28.42, which is $11.32 above the current market price. The public float for ENVX is 127.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on July 03, 2023 was 6.73M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)’s stock price has soared by 0.67 in relation to previous closing price of 17.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENVX’s Market Performance

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has experienced a 30.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.95% rise in the past month, and a 27.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for ENVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.23% for ENVX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

ENVX Trading at 37.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares surge +24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw 45.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from ATKINS BETSY S, who sale 4,528 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Jun 20. After this action, ATKINS BETSY S now owns 195,369 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $68,011 using the latest closing price.

Talluri Rajendra K, the President and CEO of Enovix Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Talluri Rajendra K is holding 2,010,000 shares at $50,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2048.66 for the present operating margin

-274.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -832.34. The total capital return value is set at -36.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.75. Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.26. Total debt to assets is 1.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 404.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.