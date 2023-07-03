Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.40.

The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of APPS was 2.35M shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has plunge by 7.78relation to previous closing price of 8.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPS’s Market Performance

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has experienced a 18.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month, and a -23.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for APPS’s stock, with a -31.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

APPS Trading at -13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from Chestnutt Roy H, who purchase 6,515 shares at the price of $9.17 back on May 31. After this action, Chestnutt Roy H now owns 124,125 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $59,743 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M is holding 304,017 shares at $43,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.