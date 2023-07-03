Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has gone up by 10.92% for the week, with a 30.86% rise in the past month and a 39.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.87% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 34.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 16.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is $57.06, which is $9.26 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 640.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAL on July 03, 2023 was 11.25M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has increased by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 46.31. However, the company has seen a 10.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

DAL Trading at 27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +30.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +10.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.94. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 44.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 7,513 shares at the price of $36.90 back on May 31. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 107,782 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $277,230 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $32.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Taylor David S is holding 25,360 shares at $164,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.