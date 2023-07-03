CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $14.20, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBAY on July 03, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has surged by 39.67 when compared to previous closing price of 7.84, but the company has seen a 37.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY’s stock has risen by 37.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.94% and a quarterly rise of 21.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.50% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 61.79% for the last 200 days.

CBAY Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +37.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 74.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from Quinlan Paul T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.05 back on Jun 30. After this action, Quinlan Paul T now owns 0 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,250 using the latest closing price.

McWherter Charles, the President of R&D of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,749 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that McWherter Charles is holding 15,000 shares at $177,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.