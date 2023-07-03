CSI Compressco LP (CCLP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is $1.75, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for CCLP is 68.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCLP on July 03, 2023 was 56.33K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CCLP) stock’s latest price update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.57 in comparison to its previous close of 1.15, however, the company has experienced a 6.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCLP’s Market Performance

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has seen a 6.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.67% gain in the past month and a 0.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for CCLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.95% for CCLP’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLP Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLP rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1775. In addition, CSI Compressco LP saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLP starting from JACKSON JOHN EARL, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jun 30. After this action, JACKSON JOHN EARL now owns 863,109 shares of CSI Compressco LP, valued at $32,500 using the latest closing price.

Byers Jonathan W., the Chief Financial Officer of CSI Compressco LP, purchase 17,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Byers Jonathan W. is holding 769,607 shares at $20,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+21.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSI Compressco LP stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.46. Equity return is now at value 86.90, with -2.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.