Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 17.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Coupang Posts a Narrower Loss. The Stock Soars as It Gets an Upgrade to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 150.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is $21.62, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for CPNG is 1.58B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPNG on July 03, 2023 was 8.48M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

CPNG stock saw an increase of 4.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.54% and a quarterly increase of 10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Sun Benjamin, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $16.04 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sun Benjamin now owns 303,312 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $2,406,000 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung, the of Coupang Inc., sale 940 shares at $16.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 264,813 shares at $15,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc. (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.