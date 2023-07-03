Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has gone up by 19.40% for the week, with a 83.91% rise in the past month and a 174.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.06% for CNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.24% for CNTX’s stock, with a 73.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNTX is 2.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is $0.56, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for CNTX is 15.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On July 03, 2023, CNTX’s average trading volume was 165.06K shares.

CNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) has increased by 15.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNTX Trading at 80.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +50.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +19.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3045. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw 145.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 5,823 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 159,701 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,900 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,606 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 153,878 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.