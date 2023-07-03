CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): A Technical Analysis

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is $19.68, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 1.01B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on July 03, 2023 was 6.71M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 14.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that Machinery Maker CNH Posted Record Results. Profit Margins Improved.

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI’s stock has risen by 3.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.39% and a quarterly drop of -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for CNH Industrial N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for CNHI’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

CNHI Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.