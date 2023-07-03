China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLEU is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On July 03, 2023, CLEU’s average trading volume was 802.86K shares.

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 1.15, but the company has seen a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLEU’s Market Performance

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has seen a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 57.43% gain in the past month and a 92.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.00% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.51% for CLEU stock, with a simple moving average of 28.91% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 41.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +51.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0114. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.94 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -14.56. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.