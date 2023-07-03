CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.64 in comparison to its previous close of 40.95, however, the company has experienced a -8.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Cava Stock Soars 99% in Stock-Market Debut, Lifting Hopes for New Listings

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CAVA is 110.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on July 03, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for CAVA’s stock, with a -5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -8.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.