Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $1.18, The public float for CGC is 414.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. On July 03, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 9.38M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has decreased by -11.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a -25.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC’s stock has fallen by -25.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.54% and a quarterly drop of -77.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Canopy Growth Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.59% for CGC’s stock, with a -82.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -59.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares sank -53.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -25.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6197. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -83.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 3,733 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Dec 28. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 19,679 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $11,087 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 3,717 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 25,137 shares at $11,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.