C3is Inc. (CISS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a -57.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) Right Now?

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CISS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CISS on July 03, 2023 was 733.37K shares.

CISS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -72.04% for CISS stock, with a simple moving average of -72.04% for the last 200 days.

CISS Trading at -72.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.45% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISS fell by -57.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, C3is Inc. saw -88.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.26 for the present operating margin

+60.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3is Inc. stands at +57.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, C3is Inc. (CISS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.