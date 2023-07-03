C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.48 in relation to its previous close of 35.90. However, the company has experienced a 9.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Why C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Is ‘Declaring Victory’

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $25.70, which is -$9.54 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 36.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AI on July 03, 2023 was 30.98M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a 9.10% increase in the past week, with a -8.95% drop in the past month, and a 31.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for AI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.40% for AI’s stock, with a 84.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AI Trading at 25.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.80. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 225.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 4,220 shares at the price of $36.12 back on Jun 29. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 314,353 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $152,426 using the latest closing price.

ABBO EDWARD Y, the Chief Technology Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 457,585 shares at $32.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that ABBO EDWARD Y is holding 650,777 shares at $15,082,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -24.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.