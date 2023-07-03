Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 64.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio to Step Down

Is It Worth Investing in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Right Now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BMY is at 0.43.

The public float for BMY is 2.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for BMY on July 03, 2023 was 8.06M shares.

BMY’s Market Performance

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has seen a -1.68% decrease in the past week, with a -0.76% drop in the past month, and a -6.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for BMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for BMY’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMY stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for BMY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMY in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $70 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

BMY Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.02. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from VESSEY RUPERT, who sale 50,385 shares at the price of $67.06 back on May 03. After this action, VESSEY RUPERT now owns 47,751 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $3,378,818 using the latest closing price.

Caforio Giovanni, the Board Chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 240,000 shares at $74.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Caforio Giovanni is holding 236,104 shares at $17,916,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.