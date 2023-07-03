Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BJDX stock has gone up by 19.50%, with a monthly gain of 11.26% and a quarterly plunge of -31.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.53% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.59% for BJDX’s stock, with a -50.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for BJDX is 11.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BJDX was 513.48K shares.

BJDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) has jumped by 26.94 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BJDX Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.72%, as shares surge +16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +19.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2199. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -30.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.