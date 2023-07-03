BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has gone up by 15.45% for the week, with a 3.36% rise in the past month and a 38.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for BB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for BB’s stock, with a 23.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BB is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $6.10, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for BB is 570.08M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On July 03, 2023, BB’s average trading volume was 5.05M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has increased by 3.17 when compared to last closing price of 5.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that BlackBerry Stock Rallies Despite Soft Revenue. It Could Be a Case of Confusion.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 69.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from ERIKSSON MATTIAS, who sale 11,126 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 28. After this action, ERIKSSON MATTIAS now owns 64,721 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $61,861 using the latest closing price.

Dickman Marjorie, the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 28,237 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dickman Marjorie is holding 35,372 shares at $130,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.