Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen a 177.47% increase in the past week, with a 171.51% gain in the past month, and a 179.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.40% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 92.90% for BDTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 147.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BDTX is at 2.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BDTX is $11.40, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.53% of that float. The average trading volume for BDTX on July 03, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has soared by 0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 5.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 177.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of BDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BDTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

BDTX Trading at 143.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.75%, as shares surge +134.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +215.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +177.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 180.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who purchase 1,740,000 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Jun 27. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 7,117,839 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,555,036 using the latest closing price.

Epstein David M., the of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Epstein David M. is holding 671,423 shares at $167,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.