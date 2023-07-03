Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.88 in comparison to its previous close of 4.36, however, the company has experienced a -6.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTBT is $4.57, which is $0.51 above the current price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on July 03, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stock saw an increase of -6.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.76% and a quarterly increase of 183.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.80% for BTBT’s stock, with a 160.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 48.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 576.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -326.03. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.