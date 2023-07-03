Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNGO is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is $3.68, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 291.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.52% of that float. On July 03, 2023, BNGO’s average trading volume was 9.69M shares.

The stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) has dropped by -0.41 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BNGO’s Market Performance

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has seen a -1.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.84% decline in the past month and a -42.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.33% for BNGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6897. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -58.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.09 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -476.93. The total capital return value is set at -42.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -44.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.