Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTTX is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTTX is $7.00, which is $5.92 above the current price. The public float for BTTX is 5.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on July 03, 2023 was 166.71K shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s stock price has soared by 16.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTTX’s Market Performance

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has experienced a 9.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 54.26% rise in the past month, and a 54.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for BTTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for BTTX’s stock, with a -13.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares surge +49.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8836. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from Granger Elder, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $0.87 back on May 16. After this action, Granger Elder now owns 1,600 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $520 using the latest closing price.

PERRY DAVID P, the of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,969,697 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that PERRY DAVID P is holding 11,797,348 shares at $4,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.