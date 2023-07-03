Beneficient (BENF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has seen a -22.48% decrease in the past week, with a -71.62% drop in the past month, and a -71.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.20% for BENF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.55% for BENF stock, with a simple moving average of -69.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) is above average at 15.31x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 20.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BENF on July 03, 2023 was 329.54K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has decreased by -7.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -22.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BENF Trading at -65.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.25%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -22.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Beneficient saw -70.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.