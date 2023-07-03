Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock Experiences 13.81% Monthly Change

The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a 13.81% rise in the past month and a 33.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for BBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for BBD’s stock, with a 17.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BBD is $4.05, which is $0.19 above the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on July 03, 2023 was 25.40M shares.

BBD) stock’s latest price update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.34. However, the company has seen a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BBD Trading at 10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.