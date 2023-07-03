Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for ATMU is 83.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for ATMU on July 03, 2023 was 841.86K shares.

ATMU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) has increased by 4.62 when compared to last closing price of 21.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATMU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.70% for ATMU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

ATMU Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU fell by -0.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.06. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.