Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aterian Inc. (ATER) by analysts is $1.43, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 73.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.21% of that float. On July 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ATER was 1.08M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) has jumped by 9.52 compared to previous close of 0.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATER’s Market Performance

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has experienced a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.25% drop in the past month, and a -43.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.30% for ATER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.76% for ATER’s stock, with a -54.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

ATER Trading at -24.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -22.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5031. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw -40.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Sarig Yaniv Zion, who sale 93,378 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Jun 12. After this action, Sarig Yaniv Zion now owns 2,982,259 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $47,567 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Arturo, the Chief Financial Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 74,771 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Rodriguez Arturo is holding 1,333,008 shares at $38,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.07 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -88.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.36. Equity return is now at value -149.10, with -98.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc. (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 22.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.