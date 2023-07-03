Assessing the Risk and Potential of Journey Medical Corporation’s (DERM) Stock

In the past week, DERM stock has gone down by -12.64%, with a monthly gain of 33.05% and a quarterly surge of 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.35% for Journey Medical Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.35% for DERM’s stock, with a -16.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DERM is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is $4.67, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for DERM is 5.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On July 03, 2023, DERM’s average trading volume was 94.89K shares.

DERM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) has dropped by -19.29 compared to previous close of 1.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at -2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares surge +37.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM fell by -12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8566. In addition, Journey Medical Corporation saw -17.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Maraoui Claude, who sale 24,377 shares at the price of $1.34 back on May 17. After this action, Maraoui Claude now owns 2,148,153 shares of Journey Medical Corporation, valued at $32,665 using the latest closing price.

Maraoui Claude, the President & CEO of Journey Medical Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Maraoui Claude is holding 2,172,530 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corporation stands at -40.22. Equity return is now at value -179.70, with -36.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.