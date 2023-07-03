Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.76 in relation to its previous close of 5.43. However, the company has experienced a 37.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is $6.25, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for AAOI is 27.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAOI on July 03, 2023 was 844.69K shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI’s stock has seen a 37.33% increase for the week, with a 168.47% rise in the past month and a 208.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.40% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.79% for AAOI’s stock, with a 138.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

AAOI Trading at 125.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.10%, as shares surge +169.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +172.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +37.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw 215.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Murry Stefan J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Feb 17. After this action, Murry Stefan J. now owns 189,859 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $8,885 using the latest closing price.

Murry Stefan J., the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 4,600 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Murry Stefan J. is holding 192,859 shares at $11,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.